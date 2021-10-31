Policybazaar IPO: A long-term bet on the insurance sector?

"Speaking about the valuation, the company is seeking a market cap of around 2.5 times of its last funding round in March’21. While the Insurance brokers license and the minimal online insurance penetration in India provide the company massive long term opportunities to grow, the current valuation seems pretty expensive. Hence, only investors with a longer time horizon, a larger risk tolerance and the patience to wait for the company's return ratios to improve should subscribe," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}