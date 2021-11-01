Policybazaar IPO opens today: GMP, other key details. Should you subscribe?

“Macros of the insurance sector are positive and so are the fundamentals of PBFL. The company with its dominant position in the digital insurance and credit market, is expected to benefit from the abundant business opportunities in both the markets. At higher price band of Rs. 980, PBFL is demanding an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 40.5x, which seems to be very stretched. Considering the above observations we assign “Subscribe for Long Term" rating for the issue," said Choice Broking.