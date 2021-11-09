PolicyBazaar IPO: Latest GMP and how to check allotment status online

PolicyBazaar IPO: After getting subscribed for 16.59 times, the public issue worth ₹5,625 crore is expected to announce share allotment on tomorrow i.e. 10th November 2021. So, those who have bid for the initial public offering (IPO) are eagerly waiting for initiation of PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment process. According to market observers, grey market is also giving signals ahead of PolicyBazaar IPO allotment date as shares of PolicyBazaar are available at a premium of ₹92 in the grey market today. They advised bidders to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. Official registrar of PolicyBazaar IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

PolicyBazaar IPO GMP

According to market observers, PolicyBazaar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹92, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹90. However, they said that current grey market premium is much below its last week's GMP of around ₹160. Asked about what this PolicyBazaar IPO GMP means, they said that this GMP simply means that grey market is expecting PolicyBazaar share listing at around ₹1072 ( ₹980 + ₹92), which is around 10 per cent higher from its price band of ₹940 to ₹980.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment status

Bidders are advised to check their share allotment status online either at the official BSE website or at the official registrar's website. For more convenience, one can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check one's application status online.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment status online at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select PolicyBazaar IPO;

3] Enter PolicyBazaar IPO aqpplication number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment status at Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select PolicyBazaar IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

