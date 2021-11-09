Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  PolicyBazaar IPO: Latest GMP and how to check allotment status online

PolicyBazaar IPO: Latest GMP and how to check allotment status online

PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment status: Bidders are advised to check their share allotment status online either at the official BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Photo: Courtesy PB Fintech website
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • PolicyBazaar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 92, which is 2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 90, say market observers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PolicyBazaar IPO: After getting subscribed for 16.59 times, the public issue worth 5,625 crore is expected to announce share allotment on tomorrow i.e. 10th November 2021. So, those who have bid for the initial public offering (IPO) are eagerly waiting for initiation of PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment process. According to market observers, grey market is also giving signals ahead of PolicyBazaar IPO allotment date as shares of PolicyBazaar are available at a premium of 92 in the grey market today. They advised bidders to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. Official registrar of PolicyBazaar IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

PolicyBazaar IPO: After getting subscribed for 16.59 times, the public issue worth 5,625 crore is expected to announce share allotment on tomorrow i.e. 10th November 2021. So, those who have bid for the initial public offering (IPO) are eagerly waiting for initiation of PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment process. According to market observers, grey market is also giving signals ahead of PolicyBazaar IPO allotment date as shares of PolicyBazaar are available at a premium of 92 in the grey market today. They advised bidders to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. Official registrar of PolicyBazaar IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

PolicyBazaar IPO GMP

PolicyBazaar IPO GMP

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to market observers, PolicyBazaar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 92, which is 2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 90. However, they said that current grey market premium is much below its last week's GMP of around 160. Asked about what this PolicyBazaar IPO GMP means, they said that this GMP simply means that grey market is expecting PolicyBazaar share listing at around 1072 ( 980 + 92), which is around 10 per cent higher from its price band of 940 to 980.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment status

Bidders are advised to check their share allotment status online either at the official BSE website or at the official registrar's website. For more convenience, one can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check one's application status online.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment status online at BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select PolicyBazaar IPO;

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ready for the big changes to India's bankruptcy code?

Things to check while taking an unsecured business loan

Our health systems are creaking, but we can still fix them

IndusInd Bank and the big problem with small loans

3] Enter PolicyBazaar IPO aqpplication number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment status at Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select PolicyBazaar IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!