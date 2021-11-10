PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status: The finalisation of share allotment process for the public issue of PB Fintech is likely to take place today. Hence, bidders of the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹5,625 crore are advised to keep an eye on the PolicyBazaar IPO allotment announcement. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check their PolicyBazaar IPO application status online. They are advised to check their application status either at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of the PB Fintech IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Links to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, bidders of the PolicyBazaar IPO are advised to check their allotment status online by either logging in at the BSE website or at the Link Intime's website. For convenience, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status at BSE

To check one's IPO application status online at BSE, one can log in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at BSE's direct web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select PolicyBazaar IPO;

4] Fill your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status at Link Intime

Those who want to check their PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status at official registrar's website, they are advised to login at direct Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select PolicyBazaar IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}