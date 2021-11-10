PolicyBazaar IPO share allotment today. How to check application status online

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status: The finalisation of share allotment process for the public issue of PB Fintech is likely to take place today. Hence, bidders of the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹5,625 crore are advised to keep an eye on the PolicyBazaar IPO allotment announcement. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check their PolicyBazaar IPO application status online. They are advised to check their application status either at BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of the PB Fintech IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
How to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status at Link Intime
Those who want to check their PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status at official registrar's website, they are advised to login at direct Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
2] Select PolicyBazaar IPO;
3] Enter your PAN card details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.
