With primary markets seeing mega IPOs after a small pause, PB Fintech, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, will launch its ₹5,710-crore initial share sale next week on November 1. The price band of the issue has been at ₹940-980 a share.

The issue, that will close on November 3, comprises a fresh issue of ₹3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of about ₹1,960 crore by existing shareholders.

As per market observers, Policybazaar shares are available at a decent premium (GMP) of ₹175 in the grey market today. The company is planning to list on leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on 15 November.

“PB fintech is all set to tap equity markets when the traction for Unicorns and Startups is at peak. In the recent times, with increase in financial literacy and supportive laws for vehicle insurance, companies like PB Fintech will remain in focus as they are well placed into the segment. However, going further we may see competition to be intensified in the space," said Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.com.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards enhancing visibility and awareness of the company's brands, to look for new opportunities to expand growth initiatives to increase the consumer base including offline presence.

“The company has narrowed its losses and profitability does not seem much far. However, at the upper band of ₹980, the issue looks highly priced. Short-term sentiments may emanate 15-20% gains on its debut but for a longer horizon, I would prefer to track its performance further," added Doshi.

PB Fintech is the leading online platform for insurance and lending products and providing access to insurance, credit and other financial products.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

