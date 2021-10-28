Policybazaar IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens for subscription next week

“PB fintech is all set to tap equity markets when the traction for Unicorns and Startups is at peak. In the recent times, with increase in financial literacy and supportive laws for vehicle insurance, companies like PB Fintech will remain in focus as they are well placed into the segment. However, going further we may see competition to be intensified in the space," said Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.com.