Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO: The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, February 15, for individuals not given shares.
Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Polysil Irrigation Systems concluded on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Wednesday, February 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started