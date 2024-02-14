Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Polysil Irrigation Systems concluded on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Wednesday, February 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, February 15, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day.

Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO was subscribed over 6.88 times on the final day of bidding. Polysil Irrigation Systems listing date has been set as February 16 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO:

How to check allotment status of Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: How to check Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

1.Log on to Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO allotment page

2.Select IPO Name 'Polysil Irrigation Systems' from the drop-down menu bar

3.Select option from PAN number or application number

4.As per selection add PAN number, application number, or demat account number

5.Click on the 'Search' button

6.You will be able to see your Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO allotment status on the screen.

Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO GMP Today: Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO GMP today, or grey market premium was Re 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹54 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Based on the last 10 sessions of grey market activity, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more, as per analysts at investorgain.com.

