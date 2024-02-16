Polysil Irrigation Systems share price makes a tepid debut, stock lists with 3.7% premium at ₹56 apiece on NSE SME
Polysil Irrigation Systems share price listed at ₹56 on NSE SME, 3.7% higher than the issue price of ₹54.
Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO listing price: Polysil Irrigation Systems share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Polysil Irrigation Systems share price was listed at ₹56, which is 3.7% higher than the issue price of ₹54.
