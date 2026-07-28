Poojaa Precision Engg IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 3.34x so far. GMP hints 86% listing gain. Check issue details

The Poojaa Precision Engg initial public offering (IPO) began on Tuesday, 28 July, and will end on Thursday, 30 July. The Poojaa Precision Engg IPO price band is in the range of ₹285-301 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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Established in 1992, Poojaa Precision Engg. has developed a strong foothold in the precision engineering industry by manufacturing high-quality aluminium and precision-machined components for the automotive, electric mobility, and diversified industrial sectors.

The company supplies application-critical components used across a wide range of mobility platforms, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). Its product portfolio comprises cylinder heads, intake manifolds, EGR housings, clutch and transmission housings, and EV-specific components for powertrain and electrical systems.

For FY 2025-26, Poojaa Precision Engg. reported a strong financial performance, with revenue from operations of ₹293.86 crore. The company posted an EBITDA of ₹51.78 crore, resulting in a healthy EBITDA margin of 17.62%, reflecting operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

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Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹30.90 crore, with a PAT margin of 10.52%, highlighting the company's robust profitability. As of FY 2025-26, Poojaa Precision's net worth was ₹131.16 crore, while its Return on Equity (ROE) was 28.18% and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) was 26.38%, indicating efficient capital utilisation and the company's ability to generate strong returns for shareholders.

Poojaa Precision Engg IPO GMP today Poojaa Precision Engg IPO GMP today is +260. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Poojaa Precision Engg share was ₹561 apiece, which is 86.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹301.

According to grey market movements over the past six sessions, the IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) is rising today, suggesting prospects of a solid listing. Throughout this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹195 and ₹260.

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Poojaa Precision Engg IPO subscription status Advance Technoforge IPO subscription status was 3.34x on day 1, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 5.27x, and NII portion has been booked 3.45x. The employee portion has been booked 13%.

The company has received bids for 1,18,32,800 shares against 35,44,400 shares on offer at 12:18 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

Poojaa Precision Engg IPO details At the upper end of the price band, Poojaa Precision Engg.'s IPO is valued at ₹159.83 crore. Investors can apply for a minimum of two lots, with each lot comprising 400 equity shares.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily to expand its manufacturing capacity. A key focus is the development of Unit III, which will add 15,000 MTPA of melting capacity and 6,600 MTPA of component manufacturing and finishing capacity, significantly boosting production capabilities.

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In addition, the proposed Unit IV will enable the company to manufacture precision magnesium components, marking its entry into next-generation lightweight engineering solutions and broadening its product portfolio.

At present, Poojaa Precision has an annual melting capacity of around 13,800 MTPA and component manufacturing and finishing capacity of approximately 6,000 MTPA.

Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Hem Finlease Pvt. Ltd. will act as the market maker for the IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.