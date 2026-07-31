Poojaa Precision IPO: GMP jumps following strong subscription status, how to check allotment status online

Poojaa Precision IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd ended yesterday. The public issue worth ₹160 crore received a strong response from the primary market investors. According to Poojaa Precision IPO subscription status, the bookbuilding issue received bids worth around ₹30,000 crore during the issue subscription date. Now, investors are eagerly waiting for the Poojaa Precision IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. The company may announce share allocation at any time from now onwards.
Meanwhile, with a strong Poojaa Precision IPO subscription status and positive trends in the secondary market, the grey market has gone bullish on the Poojaa Precision IPO. According to market observers, the company shares are now available in the grey market at a premium of ₹230, up ₹5 from yesterday. This means, Poojaa Precision IPO GMP today is ₹230. From 23 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, Poojaa Precision IPO GMP has risen from ₹150 to ₹230.
Those who have applied for the public issue proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform need not move from pillar to post once the finalisation of the share allocation becomes public. One can check one's application status online by logging in to the BSE website at www.bseindia.com or to the official website of the registrar for this public issue. MUFG Intime India Private Ltd is the official registrar of this BSE SME IPO, and the official website of the IPO registrar is https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
For greater convenience, bidders can log in via the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check — or the direct MUFG Intime link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html. One can check Poojaa Precision IPO share allotment status using PAN by logging in to the MUFG Intime website.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Click on ‘Equity’ in the issue type option;
3] Select ‘issue name’;
4] Put Application Number or PAN Card details;
5] Ener CAPTCHA; and
6] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your Poojaa Precision IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct MUFG website — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;
2] Select Pooja Precision Engg in the company name option;
3] Click on the PAN option;
4] Enter your PAN card details, and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Poojaa Precision IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.