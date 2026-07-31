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Poojaa Precision IPO: GMP jumps following strong subscription status, how to check allotment status online

Poojaa Precision IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of 230 in the grey market today. From 23 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, Poojaa Precision IPO GMP has risen from 150 to 230

Asit Manohar
Updated31 Jul 2026, 11:20 AM IST
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Poojaa Precision IPO GMP has surged from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>230, as the public issue received bids worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 in three days of bidding.
Poojaa Precision IPO GMP has surged from ₹225 to ₹230, as the public issue received bids worth ₹30,000 in three days of bidding.
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Poojaa Precision IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd ended yesterday. The public issue worth 160 crore received a strong response from the primary market investors. According to Poojaa Precision IPO subscription status, the bookbuilding issue received bids worth around 30,000 crore during the issue subscription date. Now, investors are eagerly waiting for the Poojaa Precision IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. The company may announce share allocation at any time from now onwards.

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Poojaa Precision IPO GMP

Meanwhile, with a strong Poojaa Precision IPO subscription status and positive trends in the secondary market, the grey market has gone bullish on the Poojaa Precision IPO. According to market observers, the company shares are now available in the grey market at a premium of 230, up 5 from yesterday. This means, Poojaa Precision IPO GMP today is 230. From 23 July 2026 to 31 July 2026, Poojaa Precision IPO GMP has risen from 150 to 230.

How to check Poojaa Precision IPO allotment status?

Those who have applied for the public issue proposed for listing on the BSE SME platform need not move from pillar to post once the finalisation of the share allocation becomes public. One can check one's application status online by logging in to the BSE website at www.bseindia.com or to the official website of the registrar for this public issue. MUFG Intime India Private Ltd is the official registrar of this BSE SME IPO, and the official website of the IPO registrar is https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

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For greater convenience, bidders can log in via the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check — or the direct MUFG Intime link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html. One can check Poojaa Precision IPO share allotment status using PAN by logging in to the MUFG Intime website.

Poojaa Precision IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;

2] Click on ‘Equity’ in the issue type option;

3] Select ‘issue name’;

4] Put Application Number or PAN Card details;

5] Ener CAPTCHA; and

6] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Poojaa Precision IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Poojaa Precision IPO allotment status check on MUFG

1] Log in at the direct MUFG website — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

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2] Select Pooja Precision Engg in the company name option;

3] Click on the PAN option;

4] Enter your PAN card details, and

5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your Poojaa Precision IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Key Takeaways
  • The Poojaa Precision IPO received bids totaling ₹30,000 crore, indicating strong market interest.
  • The grey market premium (GMP) for Poojaa Precision shares increased to ₹230, reflecting positive investor sentiment.
  • Investors can easily check their IPO allotment status online via BSE or the official registrar MUFG Intime.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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