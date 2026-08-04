Poojaa Precision IPO listing: Shares list at a 56% premium to the issue price

Poojaa Precision IPO listing: Shares of Poojaa Precision Engg made a strong debut on the BSE SME on Tuesday, 4 August. The SME stock was listed at ₹470, up 56% from its issue price of ₹301.

After a strong listing, Poojaa Precision share price extended gains to rise to ₹489.90, rising almost 63% from the issue price.

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According to grey market sources, the SME stock's listing was slightly below expectations, as the last grey market premium (GMP) on Poojaa Precision Engg. shares was ₹235, indicating the stock could list at a 78% premium.

Poojaa Precision IPO details The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, 28 July, and concluded on Thursday, 30 July, with an overall subscription of nearly 279 times. The book-build issue was entirely a fresh issue of 53,10,000 shares.

Priced at ₹301 per share, the issue aimed to raise nearly ₹160 crore, which it intends to utilise for setting up a manufacturing facility in Pune, to meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Poojaa Precision supplies application-critical components used in a wide range of mobility platforms, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs).

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Its product portfolio comprises cylinder heads, intake manifolds, EGR housings, clutch and transmission housings, and EV-specific components for powertrain and electrical systems.

For FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹293.86 crore. Its EBITDA was ₹51.78 crore and EBITDA margin at 17.62%.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹30.90 crore, with a PAT margin of 10.52%. As of FY26, the company's net worth was ₹131.16 crore, while its return on equity (ROE) was 28.18% and return on capital employed (ROCE) was 26.38%, indicating efficient capital utilisation and the company's ability to generate strong returns for shareholders.

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