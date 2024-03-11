Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: Anchor investors pick shares worth ₹180 crore ahead of public issue
In an exchange filing to the exchanges on Monday, the company disclosed the allocation of 61,07,325 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹295 per equity share.
Popular Vehicles and Services, an automobile dealer, announced that it garnered ₹180.17 crore from anchor investors on March 11, just ahead of the company's IPO launch in Kerala.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started