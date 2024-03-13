Popular Vehicles and Services IPO Day 2: Check GMP, review, subscription status. Should you subscribe to the issue?
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹250 crore and OFS of up to 11,917,075 equity shares. Subscription status on day 1: 27%, with retail investors at 47% and NII at 11%. Employee portion oversubscribed at 3.83 times.
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 12 and will close tomorrow (Thursday, March 14). The issue was off to a sluggish start on Day 1 although its employee portion was fully booked in the first half itself. The overall subscription status was 27% on day 1, as per BSE data. The retail investors portion has been subscribed 47%, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion has been booked 11%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked. The employee portion has been subscribed 3.83 times.
