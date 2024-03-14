Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: Issue subscribed 87% on day 3 so far, QIB portion fully booked; check GMP
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO, open from March 12 to March 14, priced at ₹280-295 per share. Revenue grew by 40.42% and PAT by 90.31%. Landmark Cars Limited listed as peer.
Popular Vehicles IPO subscription status: Despite a choppy session in the secondary market on Thursday, Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is keeping up the zeal and is on the verge of reaching its full subscription status. The retail portion sees quite a bit of demand on the IPO's last day. With the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) chipping in, it looks like the IPO might end with a full subscription.The Popular Vehicles IPO subscription status is 87% at 14:00 IST, as per BSE data.
