Popular Vehicles and Services IPO last day today: Should you apply to the issue? Check GMP, review, subscription status
Popular Vehicles IPO includes fresh issue of ₹250 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 11,917,075 equity shares. Net proceeds to be used for corporate purposes and repayment of loans. Popular Vehicles IPO GMP at ₹0. Popular Vehicles and Services IPO closes today.
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 12, will close today (Thursday, March 14). The Popular Vehicles IPO slowly sailed through two days in an otherwise sluggish market, and it hopes to be fully subscribed on the final day today. On the second day Popular Vehicles and Services IPO subscription status stood at 45%, as per data available on BSE. Although the employee portion has been soaring high in the last two days, the retail and non institutional investors (NII) portion is trying to make its way to be fully subscribed.
