Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: Planning to invest? Know 10 key risk factors involved before subscribing to issue
The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO will remain open for investors till Thursday, March 14. The price band of the automobile dealer's IPO has been fixed between the range of ₹280 to ₹295 per share.
Popular Vehicles and Services initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 12. The automobile dealer's public issue received a lukewarm response on the first day, was subscribed over 27% on Tuesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started