Popular Vehicles and Services initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 12. The automobile dealer's public issue received a lukewarm response on the first day, was subscribed over 27% on Tuesday.

The retail investors segment has seen a subscription rate of 47%, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion has been booked at 11% on the first day. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion remains unbooked at present. On the other hand, the employee segment has been oversubscribed by 3.83 times.

The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO will remain open for investors till Thursday, March 14. The price band of the automobile dealer's IPO has been fixed between the range of ₹280 to ₹295 per share.

On Monday, March 11, the company secured ₹180.17 crore from anchor investors. The lot size for Popular Vehicles and Services IPO comprises 50 equity shares and is available in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

The IPO is open for subscription for two more days.

Here's a list of key risks involved in the Popular Vehicles and Services IPO from DRHP - The automotive industry is sensitive to changing economic conditions and various other factors. Any decline in demand for vehicles by individuals or entities may adversely impact its business prospects and results of operations. The company is subject to the significant influence of, and restrictions imposed by our OEMs pursuant to the terms of dealership agreements that may adversely impact its business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects, including its ability to expand into new territories and acquire additional dealerships. Non-renewal or termination or to require adverse material modifications of our dealership agreements with its OEMs or any adverse material modifications made by its OEMs thereto, will have a material and adverse impact on its business prospects and results of operations. A large portion of its business operations are concentrated in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Any adverse developments in these states could have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations and financial condition. A large portion of our business revenue is derived from our dealership of Maruti and Tata Motors (Commercial). Any adverse developments in the growth, demand or sales for these OEMs could have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations and financial condition. Increasing competition among automotive dealerships through online and offline marketing reduces its profit margins on vehicle sales and related businesses. Its success depends on the value, perception, marketing and overall competitiveness of our brand and our OEMs in India. Any damage to its or our OEMs’ brands or its failure to compete effectively in India could materially and adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Its vehicle sales are impacted by the incentive, marketing, and other programs of the OEMs. Further, any adverse impact on its sales directly impacts its profit margins and adversely affects our financial conditions and results of operations. Margins earned from its services and repair vertical and its spare parts and accessories distribution vertical may be impacted by pricing guidelines set by our OEMs which may adversely affect its financial condition and results of operations. The company may fail to successfully implement its growth strategy, which includes acquiring existing dealerships, diversifying our portfolio and penetrating deeper into existing geographic locations which may adversely affect its financial condition and results of operations.

