Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: Price band set at ₹280-295 apiece, check issue details, key dates, more
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO price band set at ₹280-295 per share. Subscription from March 12 to 14. Anchor investor allocation on March 11. Lot size of 50 shares. Reserved portions for QIB, NII, retail investors, and employees with a discount.
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹280 to ₹295 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, and will close on Thursday, March 14. The allocation to anchor investors for the Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 11.
