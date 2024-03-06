Popular Vehicles and Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹280 to ₹295 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, and will close on Thursday, March 14. The allocation to anchor investors for the Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 11.

The floor price and the cap price are 140 times and 147.50 times the face value of the equity shares. The price/earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for fiscal 2023 for the company at the upper end of the price band is as high as 28.86 as compared to the average industry peer group PE ratio of 34.84, the market cap at offer price to total turnover is 0.43 times and P/E ratio at offer price. Times weighted average return on net worth for fiscal 2023, 2022, and 2021 is 15.55%.

The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO opens for bidding today: Check latest GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Apply or not?

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹1 crore. A discount of ₹28 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion.

Tentatively, Popular Vehicles and Services IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, March 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, March 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Popular Vehicles and Services share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 19.

The company's promoters are John K. Paul, Francis K. Paul, and Naveen Philip, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Presently, the promoters own 43,558,086 equity shares in total, which makes up 69.45% of the company's pre-offer issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital.

According to its RHP, the firm has a fully integrated business model and is a diversified vehicle dealership in India with respect to revenue as of Fiscal 2023, as per the CRISIL Report.

The company handles every aspect of owning a car, including selling new cars, maintaining and repairing them, giving out spare parts and accessories, helping to buy and sell used cars, running driving schools, and helping to sell insurance and financial products from third parties.

Also Read: JG Chemicals IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue

The company's car dealership operation is divided into three main segments: commercial vehicles, electric two- and three-wheeler vehicles, and passenger vehicles, including luxury cars, as per RHP.

The company's listed peer as per the RHP is Landmark Cars Limited (with a P/E of 34.84).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Popular Vehicles & Services Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 90.31% while its revenue grew by 40.42%.

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO: Rajkot-based company raises ₹194 crore from anchor investors

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO details

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 11,917,075 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each by the selling shareholder, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC.

The company intends to allocate the net proceeds to finance various goals, including the complete or partial repayment and/or prepayment of certain loans obtained by the company and its subsidiaries, Popular Autoworks Private Limited (PAWL), Popular Mega Motors (India) Private Limited (PMMIL), Kuttukaran Green Private Limited (KGPL), Kuttukaran Cars Private Limited (KCPL), and Prabal Motors Private Limited (PMPL); together with general corporate purposes.

The Popular Vehicles & Services IPO's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Centrum Capital Limited, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Also Read: Tata Sons may fetch up to ₹8 trillion valuation in IPO, says Spark PWM

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!