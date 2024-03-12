Popular Vehicles and Services IPO receives lukewarm response on day 1, issue booked 27%; check GMP
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO opens for subscription with price band of ₹280-295 per share. Employee portion subscribed 3.83 times. Retail and non-institutional investors show gradual response
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO was off to a sluggish start on Day 1. The issue's employee portion was fully booked. Retail and non-institutional investors responded gradually to the issue. The overall subscription status was 27%, as per BSE data.
