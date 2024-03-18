Popular Vehicles and Services IPO to debut on the bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP indicates ahead of listing
Today's IPO GMP points down and is expected to decrease further based on the activity of the grey market during the past 15 days. Analysts at investorgain.com suggest that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹33.
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, March 19). Popular Vehicles IPO allotment has been finalised. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been allotted shares will take place today, Monday, March 18. Today will also see the completion of the refund procedure for individuals who have not yet received their shares.
