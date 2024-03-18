Popular Vehicles and Services IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, March 19). Popular Vehicles IPO allotment has been finalised. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been allotted shares will take place today, Monday, March 18. Today will also see the completion of the refund procedure for individuals who have not yet received their shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite Popular Vehicles IPO's struggles during its three-day subscription, it was completely booked on the last day. According to BSE data, on the third day, the subscription status for the Popular Vehicles IPO was 1.23 times. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 1.05 times, the portion for non-institutional investors (NII) was booked at 66%, and the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) fetched a 1.97-time subscription. The employee portion was subscribed to 7.59 times.

It set aside 15% for NII, 50% of the shares for QIB, and 35% of the offer for retail investors in the public offering.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO details.

The subscription period for the Popular Vehicles and Services IPO began on Tuesday, March 12, and ended on Thursday, March 14. The price band for each equity share with a face value of ₹2 was set at ₹280 to ₹295. The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO raised ₹180.17 crore from anchor investors on Monday, March 11.

Let's check what does Popular Vehicles IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹295 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Today's IPO GMP points down and is expected to decrease further based on the activity of the grey market during the past 15 days. Analysts at investorgain.com suggest that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹33.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO details Popular Vehicles and Services IPO consists a fresh issue of ₹250 crore, as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the selling shareholder, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC, of up to 11,917,075 equity shares with a face value of ₹2.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for a number of purposes, such as general corporate purposes and the full or partial repayment of certain loans taken out by it, its subsidiaries, Kuttukaran Green Private Limited (KGPL), Kuttukaran Cars Private Limited (KCPL), Prabal Motors Private Limited (PMPL), and Popular Autoworks Private Limited (PAWL).

The Popular Vehicles IPO's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Centrum Capital Limited, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

