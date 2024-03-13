Popular Vehicles and Services IPO tries to sail through on day 2 in an overall subdued market; GMP falls sharply
Popular Vehicles and Services IPO open for subscription from March 12 to March 14 with a price band of ₹280-295 per equity share. Company handles all aspects of car ownership, while PAT increased by 90.31% and revenue by 40.42% between March 2022 and March 2023.
Popular Vehicles IPO subscription status: In an overall subdued market, Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is trying to make its way out to reach full subscription numbers. At 14:30 IST, Popular Vehicles and Services IPO subscription status is 42%, as per BSE data.
