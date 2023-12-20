Popular Vehicles and Services receives final approval from SEBI to raise funds via IPO

Popular Vehicles And Services Ltd has received the final observation from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

As per the DRHP, the IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.42 crore equity shares by Banyantree Growth Capital II, LLC.

BRLMs to the issue are ICICI Securities, Nuwama Wealth and Centrum Capital.

The company had submitted revised preliminary documents in September of this year to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company had initially filed IPO papers in August 2021 but postponed the offering due to unfavorable market conditions.

The Kerala-based company, a prominent diversified automotive dealership in the nation with a widespread presence across the automotive retail value chain, intends to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue to retire its debt and for general corporate purposes.

It caters to the complete life cycle of vehicle ownership, right from the sale of new vehicles, servicing and repairing vehicles, distributing spare parts and accessories, to facilitating sale and exchange of pre- owned vehicles, operating driving schools and facilitating the sale of third-party financial and insurance products.

Meanwhile, BLS E-Services, the subsidiary of visa and immigration services company BLS International Services, also received markets regulator approval to launch its IPO.

The company had filed draft papers in with the SEBI in August 2023. The public issue comprises only a fresh issue of 2.41 crore equity shares by the company and there won't be any OFS component in the offer.

The company intends to utilise net fresh issue funds for strengthening its technology infrastructure to develop new capabilities and consolidate the existing platforms.

The money will also be used for funding initiatives for organic growth by setting up BLS stores and achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions, besides general corporate purposes.

