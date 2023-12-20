Popular Vehicles and Services receives final approval from SEBI to raise funds via IPO
As per the DRHP, the IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.42 crore equity shares by Banyantree Growth Capital II, LLC.
Popular Vehicles And Services Ltd has received the final observation from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
