Popular Vehicles IPO: GMP, subscription status to allotment date. How to check status?
Popular Vehicles IPO GMP: Shares of the company are trading at par with the upper price band of the book build issue in the grey market today, say market observers
Popular Vehicles IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Popular Vehicles and Services Limited ended yesterday. In the three days of bidding from Tuesday to Thursday this week, the Popular Vehicles IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue has been subscribed 1.23 times. After the end of bidding, investors are eagerly waiting for the Popular Vehicles IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. As per the T+3 listing rule, Popular Vehicles IPO listing date is most likely on 19th March 2024. So, applicants can expect the announcement of share allocation any time today. Meanwhile, after the end of bidding, shares of the company are trading at par with the upper price band of the Popular Vehicles IPO, in the grey market.
