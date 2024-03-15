Popular Vehicles IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Popular Vehicles and Services Limited ended yesterday. In the three days of bidding from Tuesday to Thursday this week, the Popular Vehicles IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue has been subscribed 1.23 times. After the end of bidding, investors are eagerly waiting for the Popular Vehicles IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. As per the T+3 listing rule, Popular Vehicles IPO listing date is most likely on 19th March 2024. So, applicants can expect the announcement of share allocation any time today. Meanwhile, after the end of bidding, shares of the company are trading at par with the upper price band of the Popular Vehicles IPO, in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popular Vehicles IPO GMP today As per the stock market oBSErvers, Popular Vehicles IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is zero as the company shares are trading at par with the upper price band of the book build issue. This means, Popular Vehicles shares are neither trading at any premium nor it is trading at any discount in the grey market today. Market observers said that the grey market is expecting a par listing of the Popular Vehicles shares.

Popular Vehicles IPO subscription status In three days of bidding from 12th to 14th March 2024, the public issue got subscribed 1.23 times whereas its retail portion was booked 1.05 times. The NII segment of the initial public offer was subscribed 0.66 times while the QIB portion was subscribed 1.97 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Popular Vehicles IPO allotment date In the wake of the T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, the mainboard issue has to be listed within three working days after the end of bidding. This means Popular Vehicles IPO listing date should not go beyond 19th March 2024. In that case, share allocation has to be done either today or on Monday. So, applicants of the Popular Vehicles IPO may expect the announcement of share allotment either today or on Monday.

Popular Vehicles IPO allotment links After the announcement of Popular Vehicles IPO allotment status, an applicant need not move from pillar to post. To check Popular Vehicles IPO allotment status online, an investor needs to log in at the BSE website or at the Link Intime Indian Private Limited — who has been appointed as Popular Vehicles IPO registrar. For more convenience, bidders can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html and check Popular Vehicles IPO allotment status online.

Popular Vehicles IPO allotment status BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select Popular Vehicles and Services Limited IPO;

3] Enter Popular Vehicles IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Popular Vehicles IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Popular Vehicles IPO allotment status Link Intime 1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Popular Vehicles and Services Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Popular Vehicles IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!