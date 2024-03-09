Popular Vehicles IPO opens next week. GMP, review, other details of upcoming IPO
Popular Vehicles IPO GMP: Shares of the retail automobile company are available at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market today, say market observers
Popular Vehicles IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Popular Vehicles & Services Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 12th March 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The public issue will remain for subscribers till 14th March 2024 i.e. till Thursday next week. The automobile dealer company has fixed Popular Vehicles IPO price band at ₹280 to ₹295 per equity share. The book build issue aims to raise ₹601.55 crore. The initial offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Ahead of upcoming IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company have become available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market today.
