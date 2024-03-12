Popular Vehicles IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
Popular Vehicles IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market today, say market observers
Popular Vehicles IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Popular Vehicles & Services Limited has opened today and will remain open for subscribers till 14th March 2024 i.e. till Thursday this week. This means Popular Vehicles IPO subscription will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday this week. The auto dealer company has fixed the Popular Vehicles IPO price band at ₹280 to ₹295 per equity share. The book build issue aims to raise ₹601.55 crore from its initial public offer. The initial offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Ahead of Popular Vehicles IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company are available for trade in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Popular Vehicles IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹26.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started