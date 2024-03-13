Popular Vehicles IPO: Peer comparison to management - 7 key things to know from RHP
Popular Vehicles IPO price band is set at ₹280 to ₹295 per equity share. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹601.55 crore from the issue.
Popular Vehicles IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd is open for public subscription and has received a lukewarm response from investors so far on the second day.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started