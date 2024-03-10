Popular Vehicles & Services IPO: From price band to GMP, here are 10 things to know about the upcoming public issue
Shares of the automobile dealer company are available at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market today, say market observers.
Popular Vehicles & Services IPO: Popular Vehicles & Services is set to initiate its initial public offering (IPO) on March 12, 2024. Investors will have the opportunity to participate in the public issue until Thursday, March 14, 2024.
