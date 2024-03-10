Shares of the automobile dealer company are available at a premium of ₹ 27 in the grey market today, say market observers.

Popular Vehicles & Services IPO: Popular Vehicles & Services is set to initiate its initial public offering (IPO) on March 12, 2024. Investors will have the opportunity to participate in the public issue until Thursday, March 14, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Approximately 50 percent of the issue is allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), with no less than 35 percent reserved for retail investors and a minimum of 15 percent earmarked for Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Popular Vehicles and Services Limited operates within the automotive dealership sector in India, offering a comprehensive range of vehicle-related services including sales of new and pre-owned vehicles, servicing, spare parts distribution, driving schools, and sales of third-party financial and insurance products.

During the fiscal year 2023, the company witnessed a notable surge in revenue, marking a growth of 40.42 percent, while its Profit After Tax (PAT) saw a significant increase of 90.31 percent.

Here are 10 important factors to consider about Popular Vehicles & Services IPO ahead of opening for subscription - Popular Vehicles & Services IPO date: The forthcoming IPO is scheduled to open for bidding on March 12, 2024, with the bidding phase concluding on March 14, 2024. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO price band: The company has established the price range for the public offering at ₹ 280 to ₹ 295 per share. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO size: The offering comprises both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS), with the objective of raising ₹ 601.55 crore from its initial offer. Of this amount, ₹ 250 crore is allocated to the fresh issue, while the remaining ₹ 351.55 crore is earmarked for the OFS. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO lot size: Investors have the option to apply in lots of 50 shares of the automobile retailer company. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO promoters: The company's promoters include John K. Paul, Francis K. Paul, and Naveen Philip. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO allotment date: It is anticipated that the allotment for the automobile company IPO will be finalised on Friday, March 15, 2024. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO listing date: The initial public offering (IPO) of Popular Vehicles & Services will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar for the upcoming IPO. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO book-running managers: The book running lead managers of the public issue are ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and Centrum Capital Limited. Popular Vehicles & Services IPO GMP: The shares of the company are currently available at a premium of ₹ 27 in the grey market today.

