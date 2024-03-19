Popular Vehicles shares make a tepid debut, list with 1% discount at ₹292 apiece on BSE
Popular Vehicles IPO Listing: Popular Vehicles share price made a tepid stock market debut on Tuesday as the stock was listed at ₹292 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 1.02% to the issue price of ₹295 per share.
