Portea files draft papers with Sebi

The Portea IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹200 crores and an offer for sale of 56.25 million shares by selling shareholders, the company said
MUMBAI : Healthvista India Ltd, (Portea), India’s largest home healthcare provider, on Thursday filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India(Sebi) for its initial public offering(IPO).