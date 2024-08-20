Positron Energy share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹475 apiece on NSE SME

Positron Energy share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. Positron Energy share price today opened at ₹475, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹250. Following a strong debut, Positron Energy share price were locked in 5% upper circuit.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Positron Energy had a subscription period that ran from August 8, until August 12. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Positron Energy IPO were priced between ₹238 and ₹250. At least 600 of those shares were up for bid, and there were multiples of those shares available. Positron Energy IPO subscription status was 414.86 times on the last day of bidding.