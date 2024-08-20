Positron Energy share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 90% premium at ₹475 apiece on NSE SME

  • Positron Energy share price opened at 475 on NSE SME, marking a 90% increase from its issue price of 250.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Positron Energy share price lists on NSE SME today.
Positron Energy share price lists on NSE SME today.(https://positron-india.com/)

Positron Energy share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. Positron Energy share price today opened at 475, which is 90% higher than the issue price of 250. Following a strong debut, Positron Energy share price were locked in 5% upper circuit. 

The initial public offering (IPO) of Positron Energy had a subscription period that ran from August 8, until August 12. With a face value of 10, shares in the Positron Energy IPO were priced between 238 and 250. At least 600 of those shares were up for bid, and there were multiples of those shares available. Positron Energy IPO subscription status was 414.86 times on the last day of bidding.

 

(more to come) 

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
