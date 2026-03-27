Powerica IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked just 4% so far — Will it sail through? Check GMP, review and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of power solutions provider Powerica has entered its third and final day of the bidding process on Friday, March 27. So far, the offer has received a tepid response. It was booked just 3% by the end of the second day of bidding.
Powerica IPO, worth ₹1,100 crore, has a price band of ₹375–395 per share, valuing the company at around ₹5,000 crore.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹700 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹400 crore by promoters, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP). Under the OFS, shares will be sold by the Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to reduce debt, with ₹525 crore allocated for this purpose, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate needs.
Powerica operates as an integrated power solutions provider, specialising in diesel generator sets (DG sets), medium-speed large generators (MSLG), and related services. It also ventured into the wind power sector in 2008 as an independent power producer and has since expanded its capabilities to include engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as operation and maintenance services.
ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are managing the public issue.
Powerica IPO GMP today is ₹1. This means that shares of Powerica are trading ₹1 above the issue price of ₹395 in the grey market. At the prevailing GMP, Powerica IPO shares are expected to list at just 0.25% premium.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Powerica IPO Day 3
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹700 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹400 crore by promoters, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP). Under the OFS, shares will be sold by the Naresh Oberoi Family Trust and Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to reduce debt, with ₹525 crore allocated for this purpose, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate needs.
Powerica IPO was subscribed 4% so far on Day 3 of the bidding process. The QIB quota witnessed some buying.
Powerica is reasonably valued at 24.45x P/E vs higher-valued peers. The company reported inconsistency in its top and bottom lines for the reported periods.
At just 12.76% in FY25, margins are quite modest and declining from 15.38% in FY24 — a red flag for operational efficiency.
Both net profit (-22% YoY) and EBITDA margins are shrinking simultaneously, suggesting rising cost pressures. Revenue grew ~15% YoY in FY25, showing demand traction, but not translating to bottom-line growth.
Apply with Caution; Suitable for risk-tolerant, long-term investors. Not ideal for pure listing gain seekers given declining profits and legal overhangs. Consider applying with a small allocation only.
— Views from Swastika Investmart
Powerica Ltd garnered ₹329.40 crore from anchor investors on Monday, a day before its IPO.
Shares allocations were made to several institutional investors, including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Quant MF, Bandhan MF, insurance companies such as Kotak Life, Edelweiss Life, and Reliance Nippon Life, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
According to the circular, the company finalised the allocation of 83,39,239 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹395 per share. The total allocation amounts to approximately ₹329.40 crore.
Powerica IPO GMP today is ₹1. This means that shares of Powerica are trading ₹1 above the issue price of ₹395 in the grey market. At the prevailing GMP, Powerica IPO shares are expected to list at just 0.25% premium. The highest GMP for the IPO was ₹13.
The initial public offer of power solutions provider Powerica Ltd was subscribed 3% on the second day of the share sale on Wednesday.
The company's IPO received bids for 5,22,995 shares against 2,05,55,171 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.
Retail individual investors' portion subscribed 4 per cent, and the category for non-institutional investors received 1 per cent subscription.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.