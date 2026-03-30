Powerica IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Powerica IPO allotment date: The Powerica IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 30). The investors who applied for the issue can check Powerica IPO allotment status today in Powerica IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Powerica IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 24 and closed on Friday, March 27.

Powerica IPO subscription status was 1.45 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can verify the allotment details to see if they have been granted shares and the quantity they received. The allocation of shares can also be checked in the IPO allotment status. For those who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Shares that have been allotted will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, April 1, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Powerica IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, April 2.

Powerica IPO GMP today is ₹6.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Powerica shares is indicated as ₹401.5 apiece, which is 1.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹395.

Based on the grey market activities of the past 14 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise, suggesting a robust listing ahead. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP stands at ₹0.00, while the highest reaches ₹13.

If you have applied for the Powerica IPO, you can do a Powerica IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Powerica IPO allotment status of your application below: Powerica IPO :

How to check Powerica IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the webpage of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. Link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO, which will display the name only if the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Choose one of the three options available to verify the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Select either ASBA or non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5 Enter the required details based on the option you chose in Step 3.

Step 6 Once you've filled out the captcha, click on submit.

How to check Powerica IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Navigate to the allotment page on the official BSE website - Powerica IPO allotment status can be checked online at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the dropdown list shown under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Powerica IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Navigate to the official NSE website for checking the Powerica IPO allotment status online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register on the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN details.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.