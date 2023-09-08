Pramara Promotions IPO allotment date: Investors can check the allotment status today. Refund process starts on Sep 11. Listing on Sep 13.

Pramara Promotions IPO allotment date: Pramara Promotions IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, September 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Pramara IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, September 11, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, September 12.

Pramara IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, September 13 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Pramara IPO.

If you have applied for the Pramara Promotions IPO , you can check your Pramara Promotions IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Pramara Promotions IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select "Pramara IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Pramara Promotions IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Pramara Promotions IPO GMP today Pramara IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +25 similar to the last two trading session. This indicates Pramara Promotions share price were trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pramara Promotions share price is ₹88 apiece, which is 39.68% higher than the IPO price of ₹63.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Pramara IPO details Pramara Promotions IPO, which is worth ₹15.27 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following goals, such as to fund working capital requirements and meet general corporate purposes.

Pramara IPO lot size is 2,000 shares. The promoters of the company are Rohit Lamba and Sheetal Lamba.

According to company's red herring prospectus (RHP), there are no listed companies in India that is engaged in a business similar to that of Pramara Promotions. The issue price is 6.3 times of the face value of the equity shares of ₹10 apiece.

Pramara Promotions Ltd is a promotional marketing agency. The company works with clients from a variety of industries, including FMCG, QSR, pharma, beverage companies (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), cosmetics, telecom, media, and others, to develop ideas, conceptualise goods, design, manufacture, and market promotional products and gift items.

The company provides services including cross-campaigns, loyalty and incentives, corporate gifting, toy retail, sweepstakes promotions, and more.