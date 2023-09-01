Pramara Promotions IPO details : Pramara Promotions IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, 1 September), and will close on Tuesday, 5 September. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹63 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Wednesday, September 13.

Pramara Promotions IPO, which is worth ₹15.27 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following goals, such as to fund working capital requirements and meet general corporate purposes.

Pramara IPO lot size is 2,000 shares. The promoters of the company are Rohit Lamba and Sheetal Lamba.

The Pramara Promotions IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, 8 September. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Tuesday, 12 September. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 11 September.

According to company's red herring prospectus (RHP), there are no listed companies in India that is engaged in a business similar to that of Pramara Promotions. The issue price is 6.3 times of the face value of the equity shares of ₹10 apiece.

Pramara Promotions Ltd is a promotional marketing agency. The company works with clients from a variety of industries, including FMCG, QSR, pharma, beverage companies (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), cosmetics, telecom, media, and others, to develop ideas, conceptualise goods, design, manufacture, and market promotional products and gift items.

The company provides services including cross-campaigns, loyalty and incentives, corporate gifting, toy retail, sweepstakes promotions, and more.

Also Read: Basilic Fly Studio IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, other details

Pramara Promotions IPO Subscription Status

Pramara IPO subscription status was 42% times on day 1. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 86%, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 7%, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 9,56,000 shares against 2,424,000 shares on offer, at 17:44 IST,, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Also Read:Jupiter Life Line Hospital IPO price band fixed; Check GMP, other key details you should know

Pramara Promotions IPO GMP today

Pramara Promotions IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +1 similar to the last two trading session. This indicates Pramara Promotions share price were trading at a premium of ₹1 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pramara Promotions share price is ₹64 apiece, which is 1.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹63.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Rishabh Instruments IPO: Issue subscribed over 31 times on day 3 so far; QIBs steal the show

Pramara Promotions IPO review

"The company is engaged in providing all services under one roof for gift items and promotional products. It has posted steady growth in its top and bottom lines for the reported periods. Based on FY23 earnings, the issue appears fully priced. Well-informed investors may consider parking funds for medium to long-term rewards, " said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com.

Also Read: Sahaj Fashions IPO allotment today: GMP, here's how to check allotment status