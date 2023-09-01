Pramara Promotions IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Pramara Promotions IPO opens for subscription, with a price band of ₹63 per share. The IPO will close on September 5.
Pramara Promotions IPO details : Pramara Promotions IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, 1 September), and will close on Tuesday, 5 September. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹63 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Wednesday, September 13.
