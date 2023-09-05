Pramara Promotions IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details to know2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Pramara Promotions IPO opens on 1 Sept, closes on 5 Sept, price band set at ₹63 per share, listing on NSE SME exchange on 13 Sept.
Pramara Promotions IPO details : Pramara Promotions IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, 1 September, and will close today (Tuesday, 5 September). The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹63 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Wednesday, September 13.
