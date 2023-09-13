Pramara Promotions IPO listing: SME shares debut at 76.2% premium to issue price; locks at 5% upper circuit1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Pramara Promotions shares listed at a premium of 76.2% on the NSE SME and ended the day up 5% following a successful IPO.
Pramara Promotions listing date: Pramara Promotions share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Wednesday. On the NSE SME, Pramara Promotions shares were listed at ₹111 per share, 76.2% higher than the issue price of ₹63.
