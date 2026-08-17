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Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status

The Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment has been finalised today, 17 August. Investors can check their allotment status on Purva Sharegistry. Refunds for non-allottees begin on 18 August, with shares credited to successful applicants on the same day, ahead of the listing on NSE SME on 19 August.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Aug 2026, 12:28 PM IST
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Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment is finalised today, 17 August. Investors can check their allotment status on Purva Sharegistry.
Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment is finalised today, 17 August. Investors can check their allotment status on Purva Sharegistry.
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Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment date: Pramodini Medicare IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, 17 August). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Pramodini Medicare allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

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Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, 18 August, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday itself.

Pramodini Medicare share price will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, 19 August. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Pramodini Medicare IPO.

If you have applied for the Pramodini Medicare IPO, you can check your Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd of your application on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

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How to check Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment status on Purvashare?

Step 1

Access the Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment section by visiting - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

Step 2

Select 'Pramodini Medicare' from the dropdown menu for IPO names.

Step 3

Choose one of the three methods to verify the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Press the 'Search' button.

Step 5

The allotment status for your Crop Life will appear on the screen (desktop/mobile).

How to check Pramodini Medicare IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1

Go to the official NSE website to check the allotment status of Pramodini Medicare IPO online at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

To register on the NSE site, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN.

Step 3

Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

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Step 4

On the new page that appears, check the status of your IPO allotment.

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Pramodini Medicare IPO GMP today

Pramodini Medicare IPO GMP is 0, indicating shares are trading at the issue price of 118 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Pramodini Medicare IPO details

The Pramodini Medicare IPO is a book-built SME issue worth 69.04 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 lakh shares. The price band has been fixed at 110– 118 per share.

The minimum retail application size is 2,400 shares, while HNI investors must apply for at least 3,600 shares. The issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME platform.

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Pramodini Medicare operates in the diagnostic services sector, offering services such as radiology, clinical laboratory testing and nuclear medicine through diagnostic centres across multiple states.

The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds primarily to purchase medical equipment for its existing and proposed diagnostic centres. The funds will also be used for general corporate purposes and potential unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Also Read | Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO: Issue booked 20% so far. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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