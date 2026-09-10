Pranav Constructions IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP hints 32% listing gain | 4 steps to check status

Pranav Constructions IPO allotment date: The Pranav Constructions IPO share allotment will be finalised on Thursday, 10 September. Investors who applied for the Pranav Constructions IPO can check the Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Pranav Constructions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +40. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pranav Constructions share price was indicated at ₹164 apiece, which is 32.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

Based on grey market trends over the past 10 trading sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting positive expectations for the listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹23 and ₹44, according to expert analysis.

Investors can check whether they have been allotted shares and the number of shares allocated by reviewing the IPO allotment status. The total number of shares available for allotment is also an important factor in determining the allocation.

Applicants who do not receive any shares will have their refunds initiated, while shares allotted to successful applicants will be credited to their demat accounts.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, 11 September. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Pranav Constructions IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 15 September.

On the last bidding day, Pranav Constructions IPO subscription status was 121 times, as per NSE data.

Also Read | Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today: What latest rate hints at listing price

How to check Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Head over to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Once you click on the link, you will come across the option to check the status via one of five different links.

Step 2: After choosing one of the five URLs, select "Pranav Constructions IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To see the status, provide your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you decide to use the application number, enter your application number along with the captcha code, then click "Submit."

- If you select the Demat Account option, fill in your account details along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number together with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

How to check Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, pick the 'Issue Name' that corresponds to the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter either your application number or PAN.

How to check Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link using your PAN on the NSE site.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, you will have the option to check the status of your IPO allocation.