Pranav Constructions IPO allotment to be finalised today; GMP hints 32% listing gain | 4 steps to check status

Pranav Constructions IPO allotment date: The Pranav Constructions IPO share allotment will be finalised on Thursday, 10 September. Investors who applied for the Pranav Constructions IPO can check the Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Advertisement

Pranav Constructions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +40. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pranav Constructions share price was indicated at ₹164 apiece, which is 32.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

Based on grey market trends over the past 10 trading sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting positive expectations for the listing. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹23 and ₹44, according to expert analysis.

Investors can check whether they have been allotted shares and the number of shares allocated by reviewing the IPO allotment status. The total number of shares available for allotment is also an important factor in determining the allocation.

Advertisement

Applicants who do not receive any shares will have their refunds initiated, while shares allotted to successful applicants will be credited to their demat accounts.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, 11 September. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Pranav Constructions IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, 15 September.

On the last bidding day, Pranav Constructions IPO subscription status was 121 times, as per NSE data.

Also Read | Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today: What latest rate hints at listing price

How to check Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Head over to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Once you click on the link, you will come across the option to check the status via one of five different links.

Advertisement

Step 2: After choosing one of the five URLs, select "Pranav Constructions IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To see the status, provide your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you decide to use the application number, enter your application number along with the captcha code, then click "Submit."

- If you select the Demat Account option, fill in your account details along with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number together with the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

How to check Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Advertisement

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, pick the 'Issue Name' that corresponds to the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter either your application number or PAN.

How to check Pranav Constructions IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link using your PAN on the NSE site.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page, you will have the option to check the status of your IPO allocation.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.