Pranav Constructions IPO LIVE: GMP hints 35% listing gain on Day 1; check review, subscription. Apply or not?

The Pranav Constructions IPO will open for subscription on Monday, 7 September, and will close today, Wednesday, 9 September. The Pranav Constructions IPO price band has been set at ₹118– ₹124 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share. The Pranav Constructions IPO lot size is 120 equity shares, and bids can be placed in multiples of 120 shares thereafter.

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Pranav Constructions IPO subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Monday's deals.

Pranav Constructions IPO GMP today Pranav Constructions IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +44. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pranav Constructions share price was indicated at ₹168 apiece, which is 35.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

Considering the grey market movements over the past week, the GMP for the IPO is showing an upward trend today, which suggests a positive outlook for its listing. Throughout this timeframe, analysts reported that the GMP fluctuated between ₹23 and ₹44.

Under the Pranav Constructions IPO reservation structure, up to 40% of the issue is earmarked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) have been allotted at least 15%. Retail investors have reserved at least 45% of the offer.

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The Pranav Constructions IPO allotment basis is expected to be finalised on Thursday, 10 September. The company is likely to begin processing refunds on Friday, 11 September, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

Pranav Constructions share price is likely to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 15 September.

Pranav Constructions IPO review Swastika Investmart said Pranav Constructions has a strong presence in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs, supported by an asset-light redevelopment model that helps keep costs under control. The company has delivered healthy growth, with revenue and PAT registering CAGRs of around 30% and 34%, respectively, between FY24 and FY26. Its EBITDA margin has also improved to 17.2%.

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At around 18.8–19.6x P/E, the IPO valuation appears attractive compared with listed peers. However, the company’s high dependence on a single geographic market, along with execution and regulatory risks, remains a key concern.

View: Swastika Investmart recommends subscribing to the issue, citing its attractiveness for long-term investors and potential listing gains, while advising conservative investors to maintain prudent position sizing.

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd said Pranav Constructions is a leading pure-play Mumbai redevelopment player, with 65 MCGM projects and around 5 million sq ft of developable area across completed, under-construction and upcoming projects. The portfolio comprises 28 completed, 20 under-construction and 17 upcoming projects.

According to the brokerage, the company’s strong presence in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs positions it well to benefit from the multi-year structural redevelopment opportunity, driven by land scarcity and ageing housing societies. Its integrated, asset-light model provides greater control across the redevelopment lifecycle while limiting upfront land acquisition requirements.

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The brokerage highlighted the company’s strong financial performance, with revenue and PAT CAGRs of approximately 30% and 34%, respectively, over FY24–FY26. The EBITDA margin also improved to 17.2%, reflecting better operating leverage.

At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at around 19.6x post-issue P/E. Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities believes the valuation is reasonable, considering the company’s strong growth, sizeable project pipeline and favourable Mumbai redevelopment opportunity.

View: The brokerage recommends investors subscribe to the issue with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.

Pranav Constructions IPO details Pranav Constructions has fixed the total size of its initial public offering (IPO) at around ₹351 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹315.6 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 28.57 lakh equity shares worth ₹35.43 crore by investor shareholder BioUrja India Infra.

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According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to obtain government and statutory approvals, purchase additional floor space index (FSI), compensate members for alternate accommodation, and provide hardship compensation for certain under-construction and upcoming redevelopment projects.

The company will also use part of the proceeds to repay debt, acquire future redevelopment projects and meet general corporate expenses.

Centrum Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Ahead of the IPO opening, Pranav Constructions raised ₹84.24 crore from anchor investors on Friday. The company allotted 67.94 lakh equity shares at ₹124 apiece to anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

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The anchor investor pool included Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, ITI Mutual Fund, Taurus Mutual Fund, Abudantia Capital VCC and Ashika India Select Fund.

Pranav Constructions is a real estate developer focused on the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) redevelopment segment, particularly across Mumbai’s Western suburbs. The company undertakes redevelopment projects across the economic, mid-market, and mass-market, and aspirational housing segments.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.