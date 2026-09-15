Pranav Constructions IPO listing today: GMP at ₹52; Share price prediction ahead of NSE, BSE debut

Pranav Constructions IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, 15 September) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Pranav Constructions IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, 10 September. According to details on the BSE website, Pranav Constructions share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Pranav Constructions share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, 15 September 2026, the equity shares of Pranav Constructions will be listed and made available for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities, as stated in the BSE notice.

Pranav Constructions IPO GMP today is +52. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Pranav Constructions share was ₹176 apiece, which is 41.94% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.

Considering the grey market performance over the past 14 days, the IPO's GMP is rising today, suggesting anticipation of a robust listing. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹23 and ₹52, according to analysts.

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The Pranav Constructions IPO subscription status was 121 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to NSE data, the Pranav Constructions IPO received bids for 2,71,80,43,800 equity shares against 2,24,63,137 shares offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 258.71 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 208.21 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 43.33 times.

The Pranav Constructions IPO price band was set at ₹118- ₹124 per share, valuing the company at ₹351 crore at the upper end.

Pranav Constructions IPO has reserved not more than 40% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs, and not more than 45%for retail investors.

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Also Read | Pranav Constructions IPO allotment to be out today; 4 steps to check status

Pranav Constructions IPO listing prediction Pranav Constructions is set for its stock market debut on the NSE and BSE, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a strong listing. Experts have given a positive outlook on the company, citing its strong presence in Mumbai’s redevelopment market, healthy earnings growth and sizeable project pipeline.

Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said Pranav Constructions is a leading pure-play Mumbai redevelopment player, with 65 MCGM projects and around 5.0 million sq. ft. of developable area across completed, under-construction and upcoming projects. This includes 28 completed, 20 under-construction and 17 upcoming projects.

According to Ojha, the company’s strong presence in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs positions it well to benefit from the multi-year structural redevelopment opportunity, driven by land scarcity and ageing housing societies.

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He added that Pranav Constructions’ integrated, asset-light model provides control across the redevelopment lifecycle while limiting upfront land acquisition requirements. Its financial performance has also remained strong, with revenue and PAT CAGR of around 30% and 34%, respectively, between FY24 and FY26. The EBITDA margin improved to 17.2%, reflecting better operating leverage.

“At the upper price band, the post-IPO valuation of 19.6x P/E appears reasonable considering the company’s strong growth, sizeable project pipeline and favourable Mumbai redevelopment opportunity,” Ojha said.

For investors who have received IPO allotment, Ojha suggested booking partial listing gains of around 25–30% and holding the remaining shares for the long term. He, however, advised investors to monitor post-listing valuation, project execution and cash-flow generation before increasing their exposure.

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Shiva Grover, Founder of Equitrust Solutions, also highlighted the strong investor response to the IPO. He noted that the issue was subscribed more than 120 times, supported by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Grover said Pranav Constructions is a pure-play Mumbai redevelopment specialist with an asset-light business model, healthy growth of more than 30% in revenue and PAT, and strong return ratios.

“At the upper end of ₹124, valuations appear reasonable at around 19–20x FY26 earnings compared with peers,” Grover said. He added that the grey market was indicating a potential listing premium of around 35–40%.

According to Grover, the company’s strong institutional backing and execution track record in Mumbai’s Western Suburbs support a positive listing outlook. However, he cautioned investors about concentration risk arising from its dependence on Mumbai redevelopment projects, as well as regulatory and execution challenges.

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Overall, experts remain positive on Pranav Constructions’ listing prospects, with estimates pointing to a potentially strong debut. While listing gains could provide an opportunity for IPO allottees to book partial profits, the company’s long-term performance will depend on project execution, cash flow generation, and the valuation at which the stock trades after listing.

Also Read | Pranav Constructions IPO GMP Today: What latest rate hints at listing price

Pranav Constructions IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹315.6 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 28.5 lakh equity shares worth ₹35.43 crore by investor shareholder BioUrja India Infra.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to obtain government and statutory approvals, acquire additional FSI, compensate members for alternate accommodation, and meet hardship compensation requirements for certain under-construction and upcoming redevelopment projects.

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Centrum Capital and PNB Investment Services are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is acting as the registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.