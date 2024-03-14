Pratham EPC IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
Pratham EPC Projects IPO share allotment finalised today. Check status on Link Intime India Private Ltd's portal. Pratham EPC IPO listing on March 18. Refund for unallotted applicants on March 15.
Pratham EPC IPO allotment date: The Pratham EPC Projects IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check Pratham EPC IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal.
