Pratham EPC IPO allotment date: The Pratham EPC Projects IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check Pratham EPC IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal.

The Pratham EPC Projects IPO opened for subscription on Monday, March 11, and closed on Wednesday, March 13. Pratham EPC IPO subscription status was 178.54 times on Day 3.

Through the basis of allotment, investors can find out if they have been allocated shares. In the IPO allotment status, the number of shares allocated is also displayed

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Friday, March 15. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday.

Pratham EPC IPO listing date is Monday, March 18.

Here's how one could do a Pratham EPC IPO allotment status check:

If you have applied for the Pratham EPC Projects IPO, you can do a Pratham EPC IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above Pratham EPC IPO allotment link which will take you to Pratham EPC Projects IPO registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropbox; its name will only be added when the allocation is finished.

Step 3 To check the status, select either the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No.

Step 4 Under application type, select ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Provide the details for the selected mode.

Step 6 Once the captcha has been done, click "submit."

Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP today Pratham EPC IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +25. This indicates Pratham EPC Projects share price was trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Pratham EPC IPO is expected to list at ₹100 apiece, which is 33.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹75.

The IPO GMP anticipates a poor listing based on the grey market moves during the last 13 sessions. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹95, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

