Pratham EPC Projects IPO price band set at ₹71 - 75 per share; SME IPO to open on March 11
Pratham EPC Projects IPO price band has been fixed at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹36 crore from the offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares.
Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Pratham EPC Projects, the integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services provider, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 11.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started